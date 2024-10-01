Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'Brady Bunch' star spills hookup secrets, Ellen Degeneres' health issues

Country music pioneer Kris Kristofferson dead, Jason Sudeikis gets 'scared' by fans

Barry Williams in a navy suit and sky blue shirt smiles on the carpet split Ellen Degeneres in a black suit smiles while holding a microphone

"The Brady Bunch" star Barry Williams is exposing the cast for hooking up with one another. Ellen DeGeneres is sharing her debilitating health issues. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS/Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images)

- Barry Williams says 'Brady Bunch' costars 'all hooked up with each other'

- Morgan Wallen donates to Hurricane Helene relief and says family is 'safe' 

- Ellen DeGeneres reveals 3 health diagnoses after 'excruciating pain'

Kris Kirstofferson smiles in a black shirt on stage with his guitar on his shoulder

Kris Kristofferson died on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

'SMILING DOWN' - Kris Kristofferson, country music legend, dead at 88.

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH - ‘Miami Vice’s’ Don Johnson’s secret to a youthful 74 is being happily married: ‘A bad marriage will age you.’

‘PLEASE STOP’ - Jason Sudeikis implores fans to stop following him: 'Scared the s--- out of me.'

Kendra Wilkinson in a black top poses with Sean 'Diddy Combs' wearing a black t-shirt, silver cross chain and sunglasses and Diageo marketing executive Jaqueline Lee in a black top and black beret

After speaking about Sean "Diddy" Combs' parties, former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson apologized, thinking of the victims. (Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

'SORRY GUYS' - Playboy model apologizes for Diddy party comments: 'I pray for the victims and justice.'

UNWANTED SCRUTINY - Diddy sex trafficking probe brings unwanted scrutiny to stars: 'Silence is the best option,' expert says.

WEIGHTY CONCERN - Jon Gosselin hit weight loss roadblock after shedding 50 pounds.

Kristin Cavallari in a beige tank top soft smiles with Mark Estes wearing a backwards blue baseball hat and white shirt

After seven months of dating, Kristin Cavallari and her boyfriend Mark Estes, 13 years her junior, have broken up. (Kristin Cavallari Instagram)

NEWLY SINGLE - Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes breakup after 7 months of dating: 'It's so fresh.'

