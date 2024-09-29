Kris Kristofferson, country music legend, dead at 88

Kris Kristofferson "passed away peacefully in his home" in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, Sept. 28, Fox News Digital confirmed.

In addition to roles in the "Blade" trilogy and "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid," Kristofferson earned a Golden Globe Award for best actor for his role in "A Star Is Born."

The country music legend was part of the Highwaymen with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

The supergroup revolutionized the outlaw country music genre in the '80s.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home," his family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all," Kristofferson's family said.