ENTERTAINMENT

Jason Sudeikis implores fans to stop following him: 'Scared the s--- out of me'

The 'Ted Lasso' actor was at a comedy club in Los Angeles

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Published
'Ted Lasso' actress Hannah Waddingham calls out photographer Video

'Ted Lasso' actress Hannah Waddingham calls out photographer

British actress Hannah Waddingham took issue with remarks made by a photographer at the Olivier Awards in London, calling him out while posing for pictures. (Credit: Bruna Guimaraes/@odeiotedlasso)

Popular television and movie actor Jason Sudeikis was hounded by fans and paparazzi alike on Sunday evening while trying to exit the Dynasty Typewriter Comedy Club in Los Angeles.

A special guest at a book release that evening, Sudeikis left the club and walked into a frenzied group of 15 to 20 people who had reportedly been waiting hours to catch a glimpse of the 49-year-old.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Sudeikis - who looks every bit the average individual with a green backpack slung over his shoulders - trying to break from a pack of followers as he walked down the street.

'TED LASSO' STAR HANNAH WADDINGHAM REPRIMANDS PHOTOGRAPHER FOR INAPPROPRIATE REQUEST: 'DON'T BE A D---'

Jason Sudeikis wears a bright yellow sweatshirt and green cap outside of the US Open, looking a little startled by the camera

Jason Sudeikis walked out of the Dynasty Typewriter Comedy Club on Sunday and said he was "scared" by fans awaiting his departure. (Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images)

In the video, someone who is walking slightly ahead of the actor is heard asking for a photograph.

The outlet reports that Sudeikis initially signed a few autographs before being bombarded. Eventually, an exhausted and frightened Sudeikis turned around and implored those following him to give it up.

Jason Sudeikis looks up in a black shirt and cap while attending the WNBA All Star game

Jason Sudeikis implored a group of fans to stop following him. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

"Please stop. Stop! I'm not going to sign anything, okay? I literally have to go. I'm sorry," the former "Saturday Night Live" star pleaded. "That was a lot. That scared the s--- out of me," he continued, likely referencing the crowd outside the comedy club.

"For real, I'm just a human being. Please stop, please. I'm going - I'm going home. Goodnight, alright? I'm sorry. Okay?"

Jason Sudeikis soft smiles wearing a red baseball hat, turquoise sweatshirt and blue puffy jacket in London

Jason Sudeikis reminded fans that he is "just a human being," before walking away from the assembled crowd. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A representative for Sudeikis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sudeikis is not the first "Ted Lasso" star to express discomfort with how they were treated in public. This spring, actress Hannah Waddingham did not mince words with a photographer whom she felt made an inappropriate comment toward her while posing for photographs at the Olivier Awards, where the Brit served as host.

WATCH: ‘TED LASSO’ ACTRESS HANNAH WADDINGHAM CALLS OUT PHOTOGRAPHER

Video captured by a fan and shared with Fox News Digital showed her posing for photographs outside before becoming visibly perturbed by something out of frame. 

"Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend," Waddingham can be heard saying. "Don’t be a d---. Otherwise, I’ll veer off. Don’t say, ‘Show me the legs,’" she said.

Following the incident, the actress, now 50, walked down the stairs shaking her head, much to the delight of onlookers who seemed tickled by her remarks. Before descending another set of stairs, Waddingham appeared to exchange more words, albeit briefly, with the photographer. It is not clear what was said.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

