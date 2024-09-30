Playboy model apologizes for Diddy party comments: 'I pray for the victims and justice'

Kendra Wilkinson apologized for comments she made about Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties in the wake of the music mogul's arrest.

Combs pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution Sept. 17. The rapper remains behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after two judges denied his request to be released on bail.

"Sorry guys," the former Playboy Playmate wrote on Instagram. "I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk."

"I’ve only been to a few parties with him there back in the day," Wilkinson added. "I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges allegations. I pray for the victims and justice."

During a conversation about Wilkinson's Playboy Mansion past, the TV personality admitted she was an attendee at one or two of Combs' parties.

"I remember just going to like one or two," Wilkinson said on an episode of " The Kyle and Jackie O Show. " "But again, I had a great time in my youth. I don't really see anything like – I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion.

"So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen," she continued. "I'm saying that nothing bad ever happened to me."

Wilkinson spent the majority of the interview reminiscing on her wild party days at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion. The now real-estate agent became one of Hefner's girlfriends at the age of 18. She met Hefner at his 78th birthday party after a modeling photo caught the magazine publisher's eye.

Wilkinson recalled breaking a lot of the rules, including the curfew that most of the Playboy Playmates adhered to. The TV star also entertained other boyfriends besides Hefner.

"These choices that I made definitely took a toll on my life," Wilkinson acknowledged. "I fell into a major depression because of the choices that I did make. So, do I blame someone for that? I don't. That's just not my way of doing that. So I blame myself. I'm like, ‘What did I do? How did I get here? How did I get to this point in my life? What do I need to change in myself to grow? What do I need to do to not put myself in the same position?’ That's all you can basically do."

While Wilkinson admitted to attending one or two of Combs' parties, several other celebrities were always present. Photos over the years from the "White Parties" featured A-listers such as Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Aaliyah, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson and others. None of these celebrities have been implicated in Combs' alleged crimes.

Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb's orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'"

Combs' lawyer gave reporters an update before the "I Need A Girl" singer pleaded not guilty.

"His spirits are good. He's confident," Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse Sept. 17. "He is dealing with this head-on, the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life. And he's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges. He's going to plead not guilty, obviously. He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.

"I'm going to fight like hell to get him released, and he should be released," Agnifilo added. "With all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."

