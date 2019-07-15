Fox News Digital posts best quarter ever, beats CNN in key metrics

Fox News Digital finished the second quarter of 2019 with 4.8 billion page views, its highest multiplatform total in history, topping CNN as the No. 1 news organization in multiple metrics, according to Comscore.

“Our platform has proven once again to be the digital destination for breaking news coverage, strong opinion, political analysis and trending entertainment stories, Fox News Digital Editor-in-Chief Porter Berry said.

Fox News Digital grew a whopping 45 percent in multiplatform minutes compared with the second quarter of 2018 to finished with nearly 11.8 billion minutes spent. CNN’s digital component attracted 8.5 billion minutes, growing only 8 percent.

“Fox News is unquestionably becoming a leader in the digital space as proven by our No. 1 ranking in the majority of key metrics,” Berry added.

Fox News racked up a monthly average of 103 million unique visitors, a 12 percent year-over-year increase. Fox News had 1.7 billion total views during June, beating CNN for the fifth straight month.

Fox News has long dominated CNN when it comes to television viewership. Now quarterly milestones have put Fox News ahead in an array of digital categories, too.

June was the sixth straight month that Fox News Digital eclipsed 100 million unique visitors, achieving its second best month ever in the process. CNN wasn’t the only mainstream news organization to finish behind Fox News, which also topped sites for The Washington Post, The New York Times and USA Today.

June also marked the ninth straight month in which Fox News beat CNN in minutes spent, and the seventh consecutive month topping CNN among unique visitors on mobile apps.

Fox News was the No. 1 news brand on social media among the competitive set when it came to engagement, finishing the second quarter with 131 million interactions via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to Socialbakers.

Fox News’ Instagram interactions were up 24 percent in the second quarter compared to last year, and June marked its best month ever on the social media service.

As for television, Fox News has been the most-watched cable news network for 70 consecutive quarters after finishing the second quarter of 2019 ahead of MSNBC and struggling CNN in both total day and prime-time viewers -- as Sean Hannity crushed Rachel Maddow's show in the 9 p.m. ET hour.

Fox News averaged 2.4 million prime-time viewers to rank as the most-watched network in basic cable from 8-11 p.m. ET. MSNBC came in second place with an average of 1.7 million, while TNT, ESPN, and HGTV rounded out the top five. The lowly CNN finished 15th, averaging 761,000 prime-time viewers and finishing behind channels including Discovery and the Food Network.