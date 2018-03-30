Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends Blog
'Fox & Friends' Ice Cream Social

Food Network star Sandra Lee teamed up with Gretchen, Steve and Eric to celebrate ice cream month with these delicious creations:

• Gretchen's "Yippy Skippy" Sundae

Ingredients:

Black Cherry Ice Cream

Oreo Cookies

M&Ms

• Steve's "Kaleidoscope-a-dope" Sundae

Ingredients:

Sweet Cream Ice Cream

Strawberries

Oreo Cookies

Caramel

Rainbow Sprinkles

• Eric's "Stimulus" Sundae

Ingredients:

French Toast Ice Cream

Chocolate Fudge

• Sandra Lee's "Sunday Brunch"

Ingredients:

French toast Ice Cream

Strawberries

Walnuts

Marshmallow Topping

• "Camp Caramel Crunch"

Ingredients:

Sweet Cream Ice Cream

Heath Bar

Nestle Crunch

Caramel Topping

• "Black Cherry Jubilee"

Ingredients:

Black Cherry Ice Cream

Sliced Almonds

Cherries

Fudge Topping