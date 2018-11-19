Former ‘RHOBH’ star Brandi Glanville allegedly catches thief breaking into her car: report

Pandemonium ensued Sunday afternoon when Brandi Glanville caught a thief breaking into her white Range Rover before a male companion chased the alleged perpetrator down the street and nabbed him before subduing him until police arrived – a sequence of events that was all captured on film.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tweeted on Monday about the alleged crime, which occurred on Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

“Yesterday at 3 pm ish on Ventura blvd in Sherman oaks after lunch my date came across a man burglarizing my car red-handed,” she wrote. “My date caught the thief & held him down until police arrived. People are getting so bold it’s scary … thankfully no one was hurt.”

A video published by TMZ shows the entire scene which was captured by a paparazzi photographer who happened to be shooting Glanville. In the chaotic video, you can see the alleged culprit hightailing it down the block after he’s caught in the act.

When the photographer asked Glanville what happened, she appeared to be unharmed, but was visibly shaken and said someone tried to break into her car.

A rep for Glanville did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.