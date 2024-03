Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Hearing "Come on down!" on "The Price is Right" would make anyone excited, and there’s apparently plan in place if someone gets a little too excited.

Former "Price is Right" and "Jeopardy!" producer Mike Richards told People recently that if someone accidentally wets their pants on set, production is prepared.

"When I got there, they had a system in place in case someone peed their pants," Richards told the outlet.

He added, "I never saw it happen, but there were curtains and a blow dryer and [a] pair of sweats just in case, since we'd have to get on with the show."

BOB BARKER, ALEX TREBEK, REGIS PHILBIN: GAME SHOW ICONS WHO PAVED THE WAY FOR RYAN SEACREST

Other kinds of accidents have happened on the set of "The Price is Right."

Last year, a contestant named Henry was celebrating his winning one of the games when he dislocated his shoulder. His wife, Alice, finished off the show by spinning the wheel for him.

Henry ended up winning a Hawaiian vacation in the showcase showdown, and the show’s social media post of the clip joked, "He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2014, a contestant named Judy hurt her ankle while spinning the wheel and played the Showcase Showdown on crutches.

Richards worked on "The Price is Right" during its transition from Bob Barker as host to Drew Carey’s takeover and has also worked on "Wheel of Fortune" and "Let’s Make a Deal" throughout his career.

The producer recently addressed his brief time as replacement host of "Jeopardy!" following the death of Alex Trebek.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Richards told People, "No one was more surprised than me. "They told me, 'We'd like you to be the host of the syndicated version of "Jeopardy!"' I paused, and said, 'Oh wow. Thank you. What's the media plan?' Because I was very concerned that this was going to be scrutinized as closely as a presidential election. There was widespread belief that whoever got the job first wouldn't make it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everyone was so angry because it looked like I had gone into a room and picked myself," he admitted. "And that's not what happens in television, but I understood that that's what the outward appearances were."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.