'Price is Right' contestant injures himself while celebrating victory

A contestant on "The Price is Right" may have taken his celebrations a little too far.

On Saturday, the game show shared a clip to Instagram that showed the contestant, whose name is Henry, celebrating a big win.

Drew Carey, the show's host, explained to the crowd that Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating, so his wife, Alice, finished off the show by spinning the wheel for him.

"Henry was celebrating and going ‘Woo’ and he dislocated his shoulder," Carey said. "So, he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him."

His wife spun him a 95, which sent him into the Showcase Showdown. Henry was seen this time cheering with one arm, chanting "Woo!" while Carey advised Alice to "be careful" while celebrating.

During the Showcase Showdown round, Henry won a Hawaiian vacation.

"He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight," the show captioned their Instagram post. The show also gave an update on the contestant's health.

"Henry is feeling better and [is] all healed now!"

"The Price is Right" fans applauded Henry in the comment section of the post: "What a trooper! He stayed the entire game obviously in pain," one user wrote, with another adding, "Thx for the update! Glad he’s all better."

Henry is not the first contestant to injure themselves on the famed game show.

In 2014, a contestant named Judy hurt her ankle while spinning the wheel. She played the Showcase Showdown on crutches.

Carey took over hosting "The Price is Right" in 2007 when Bob Barker retired.

Barker has made guest appearances on the game show throughout the years. His most recent cameo was in 2015 on the April Fools' Day episode.