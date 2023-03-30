Flo Rida's son, 6, suffers serious injuries after falling out New Jersey apartment building window

Rapper Flo Rida's 6-year-old son Zohar P. Dillard suffered serious injuries after falling five stories from an apartment building window.

A lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital and filed on behalf of Zohar and his mother, Alexis Adams, claims the young boy fell out of a fifth-floor window of their rented apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey on March 4, landing on the concrete below.

The lawsuit, which names 13 defendants, alleges that the apartment building was installed with "incorrect sized guards" for windows, causing a "hazardous condition" for the minor.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Adams stated, "As a single mom to a special needs child this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to the willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could have been prevented. My son could have died! I wish I could take away his pain."

"My repeated written requests for window guards went ignored," Adams continued in the statement provided by The Haddad Law Firm.

"The absence of appropriate window safeguards has resulted in a life-altering incident for my family. My son’s life will never be the same, and I hope that no other family has to go through a similar tragedy. I am just so grateful that my son is alive, fighting and is still here with me. He’s a real-life superhero."

Zohar was initially admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, collapsed lungs, a grade three liver laceration and internal bleeding, the law firm tells Fox News Digital.

He has since been released.

The lawsuit, which names both the building's managers and owners, window installation company, construction company, and others, was filed on Mar. 27 by Adams' lawyer.

Given the injuries to the son of the "Low" rapper, Adams "has incurred and in the future will incur expenses for his treatment of injuries."

Per the suit, Zohar has "been disabled and in the future will be disabled and not be able to perform his usual functions, and has been and in the future will be caused great pain and suffering, to his great loss and damage and will in the future suffer great physical and mental pain and suffering."

"Alexis Adams demands judgment against defendant(s) for damages, together with interest, attorney’s fees, costs of suit, and any other relief the Court deems just," the suit reads.

A representative for Flo Rida did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.