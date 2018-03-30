Father's Day brunch from Floyd Cardoz

Show dad you care -- and can cook -- with this delicious manly menu from "Top Chef" star Floyd Cardoz.

Steak Sandwich "Benedict"

Serves 4

For the steak

Ingredients

4 NY strip steaks approximately 6 ounces each

Salt

Pepper

1 sprig rosemary, chopped

? tablespoon canola oil

Method

1. Season the steak with salt, pepper, and rosemary and let stand for 15 minutes.

2. Brush with canola oil before placing on the grill.

3. Grill on high heat for approximately 4 minutes on each side.

4. Rest for 5 minutes and slice against grain

For the dressing

Ingredients

? cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons grain mustard

Juice from 1 lemon

Method

1. Combine the mayonnaise, mustard, and lemon juice until thoroughly mixed.

To Finish

Ingredients

2 Ciabatta, cut in half and toasted lightly

Mustard mayonnaise dressing

1 cup arugula

Sliced steak

4 poached eggs

Grilled steak

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method

1. Brush the ciabatta generously with the mustard mayonnaise.

2. Place the arugula on top of the dressing.

3. Place sliced steak on top of arugula.

4. Top with a poached egg.

5. Season with salt and pepper.

Steak, Onion and Potato Frittata

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup roasted diced potatoes

1 cup grilled onions, diced

? sprig rosemary, diced

2 sprigs thyme, picked

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

? teaspoons Aleppo pepper

2 cups seared steak, cut into ½ inch cubes

2 tablespoons canola oil

8 eggs, whisked

4 tablespoons parsley

Method

1. Place a non-stick sauté pan over moderate heat, add butter. Sauté roasted potatoes and grilled onions for about 3 - 4 minutes.

2. Add rosemary and thyme. Season with salt and pepper, and add steak and Aleppo pepper.

3. Next, add the canola oil and the whisked eggs, stir quickly, add parsley and cook for 3- 4 minutes on low heat.

4. Place in a 400 degree oven and cook until set, approximately 4 -8 minutes depending on the oven.

5. Cut and serve.

Bacon and Roasted Tomato Grits

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tablespoons bacon fat

3 cloves garlic, sliced thin

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

? cup celery root, small dice

? cup Linguiça sausage, casing removed, quartered, and sliced

? cup leeks, washed, cut in half, and sliced in half moons

2 sprigs thyme, whole stem

2 four inch sprigs rosemary, whole stem

1 four inch piece Pasilla chili, broken in half and cut into thin strips

? cup bacon lardons

1 cup fire roasted tomatoes (preferably Muir Glen), diced

2 cups grits, cooked with chicken stock and salt

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method

1. Place a medium sauté pan over low heat. Add the bacon fat and garlic and cook slowly for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add the ginger, celery root, and Linguiça sausage and cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add leeks and continue to sweat. Be careful on seasoning, as the bacon fat and Linguiça are salty.

4. Add thyme, rosemary, Pasilla chili, bacon lardons, and fire roasted tomatoes and continue to cook for about five minutes.

5. Add grits, and mix.

6. Mixture should be slightly thick, not runny. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Take off heat and remove Pasilla, thyme, and rosemary stems.