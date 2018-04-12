Fans boo Tristan Thompson in first game since allegedly cheating on pregnant Khloe Kardashian

So much for home-field advantage.

Fans in attendance at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena to cheer on the Cavaliers Wednesday did not appear to be forgiving to one of the team's players accused of cheating on pregnant Khloe Kardashian.

The team was playing against the New York Knicks and when Tristan Thompson took the floor after a timeout late in the first quarter, the power forward heard boos. TMZ reported Thompson avoided having his name announced over the PA system.

Fans held up signs in support of the 9-months-pregnant Kardashian, who reportedly went “ballistic” when Thompson’s alleged actions were made public.

On Tuesday, TMZ posted a video claiming to be of the 27-year-old basketball player cheating on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington D.C. nightclub. Kardashian was reportedly about three months into her pregnancy. In the footage taken back in October 2017, Thompson allegedly kisses one girl while the other appears to grope him.

“Khloe is completely devastated," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Tristan is a man Khloe built a life with and saw as her forever."

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was still expected to give birth in Ohio -- where Thompson is based.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the reports of the apparent cheating scandal.

