Everything coming to Amazon Video in June 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the summer kicks off, many are looking for that perfect movie or TV show to stream and complement their beach day or BBQ.

With June comes the inevitable barrage of new content on Amazon Video that is available for free with users’ subscriptions. The app promises several family-friendly movies to go along with your clan’s summertime activities. Think animated films like “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Shrek Forever After” as well as live-action fare like “Spy Kids” and “Where the Wild Things Are.”

However, if you’re interested in finding something for the adults to binge-watch, you can tune into series like “The L Word” and ”Dragnet.” Meanwhile, Amazon Video users are the only ones who get to check out exclusive original content like “Guns Akimbo,” “7500” and "Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava.”

CORONAVIRUS: HOW ARE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES RESPONDING TO THE OUTBREAK?

To help kickoff summer with some quality TV and movie streaming, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to Amazon Video for free in June 2020:

June 1

Movies

"Dirty Dancing" (1987)

"Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" (2004)

"Fair Game" (2010)

"Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell" (1974)

"Futureworld" (1976)

"Grown Ups" (2010)

"How to Train Your Dragon" (2010)

"Incident at Loch Ness" (2004)

"Joyride" (1996)

"Kingpin" (1996)

"Nate and Hayes" (1983)

"Sex Drive" (2008)

"Shrek Forever After" (2010)

"The Cookout" (2004)

"The Natural" (1984)

"Trade" (2007)

"Wristcutters: A Love Story" (2007)

"You Don't Mess With the Zohan" (2008)

Series

"Air Warriors": Season 1

"Annie Oakley": Season 1

"Doc Martin": Season 1

"Dragnet": Season 1

"Finding Your Roots": Season 1

"Forsyte Saga": Season 1

"Growing up McGhee": Season 1

"Liar": Season 1

"Professor T": Season 1

"Roadkill Garages": Season 1

"Saints and Sinners": Season 1

ARE PACKAGES FROM CORONAVIRUS-HIT CHINA SAFE TO HANDLE?

"Super Why": Season 1

"SWV Reunited": Season 1

"The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague"

"The L Word": Season 1

"The L Word: Generation Q": Season 1

"The Saint": Season 1

"Wackey Races": Season 1

"Work in Progress": Season 1

June 3

Movies

"Takers" (2010)

June 5

Series

"Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava" (2020)

June 7

Movies

"Equilibrium" (2002)

June 12

Movies

"Child's Play" (2019)

"Knives Out" (2019)

June 15

Movies

"The U.S. vs. John Lennon" (2006)

HOW ARE US HOSPITALS PREPARING FOR CORONAVIRUS?

June 18

Movies

"Crawl" (2019)

June 19

Movies

"7500" (2019)

June 21

Series

"Life in Pieces": Seasons 1-4

June 26

Series

"Pete the Cat": Season 2, Part 1

June 27

Movies

"Guns Akimbo" (2020)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP