Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria show off curves in body-baring gowns: PHOTOS

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum returned to the runway as one of the models at the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth" show. The 51-year-old former supermodel wore a figure-hugging floor-length black latex dress as she strutted her stuff down the catwalk.

The "America's Got Talent" judge paired the gown with black pumps and minimal jewelry, opting for a pair of earrings and a choker. Her daughter, Leni Klum, posted a video of her mom killing it on the runway, and fans were quick to show their support for the star.

"She still got it," one fan wrote in the comments section on Instagram. "Prettiest TOP MODEL IN THE WORLD! I mean she is 51!!!!" another wrote, while a third added, "You can be proud of your mum."

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz made a statement when she arrived at the Saint Laurent Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week in a sheer black turtleneck minidress that featured embroidered floral leaf designs.

The "Blink Twice" director paired the dress with black slingback heels, diamond rings and pearl earrings, which were on full display due to her slicked-back hair tied in a low bun.

She shared photos of her in the dress on her Instagram, and fans took to the comments section to share how much they loved the look, writing "You are stunning!" and "Beauty at its peak."

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria was all smiles as she walked the runway at the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth" show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a structural white dress that featured a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves, which cinched in at the waist and also had a thigh-high slit on the side.

The "Desperate Housewives" star paired the look with a long diamond necklace, diamond earrings and strappy silver heels. She styled her hair in a ponytail with the front pieces left loose to frame her face.

"I would say you’re in your era but I feel like you’ve always managed to always be glowing always evolving," one fan wrote in the comments section on Longoria's behind-the-scenes Instagram post. "Gorgeous, that smile though, melts the heart," another added.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy channeled her inner beach goddess when she arrived at the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a cream-colored crochet tank top with knitted floral designs and a matching sheer floor-length skirt.

She paired the look with black boots and a watch, keeping her accessories to a minimum. The "Furiosa" star wore her signature platinum blonde hair straight, draped over her shoulder.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne was the ultimate lady in red as she walked the red carpet at the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth" show during Paris Fashion Week in an oversize red coat with a long train and a plunging neckline.

The coat was unbuttoned to reveal her matching high-waisted red underwear. She paired the look with black heels.

"She looks healthy, happy and so full of life," one fan wrote under an Instagram video of her on the runway posted by L'Oréal Paris. Another fan added, "Cara is awesome! So happy to see her back and healthy."

Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova made a surprise return to the runway when she closed the Balmain Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. She walked the catwalk in a pale pink two-piece featuring a top with a plunging neckline and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The former supermodel explained on her Instagram that she was asked to appear in the show just three days prior to the event. Despite initial nerves, she explained that once her feet hit the runway, "I had my 15 seconds of feeling like a queen."

"My very favorite part was seeing older women, some my age, some older, dressed in sexy gorgeous clothes, being a just a part of the crew as opposed to me being the one old token lady," she wrote on Instagram.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith showed off her legs when she arrived at the Acne Studios runway show at Paris Fashion Week in a black bodysuit, fur coat and black stockings.

The singer paired the look with knee-length black socks, black slingback heels and black sunglasses.

"If you google "flawless" definition a picture of willow pops up! I’m just saying," one fan wrote under an Instagram photo of her look.

Lila Moss

Lila Moss stunned in a sheer black dress with floral embroidery when she sat in the front row at the Saint Laurent fashion show with her mom, supermodel Kate Moss, during Paris Fashion Week.

The young model wore her blonde locks down and wore criss-cross black heels.

Delilah Hamlin

Amelia Hamlin left little to the imagination when she arrived at the Saint Laurent fashion show in a sheer halter-style top and a high-waisted leather skirt.

She wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail and accessorized the look with a brown fur coat and black heels, as well as a belt which cinched her in at the waist.