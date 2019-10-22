'E.T.' star Henry Thomas under DUI arrest in Oregon

Henry Thomas, known for his roles in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The Tualatin Police Department in Oregon confirmed to Fox News that Thomas was arrested on Monday after officers received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle parked in a lane for travel. When police arrived at the scene, they found him passed out behind the wheel of the motionless vehicle.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, officers had to wake him up. They quickly noticed signs of intoxication and promptly took him to Washington County Jail, where he was charged with a misdemeanor DUI, according to Tualatin PD public information officer, Jennifer Massey.

Although he had a memorable role in the 2018 Netflix horror series as a young version of the Hugh Crain character, he’s perhaps best known as Elliot, the plucky young boy who discovers and befriends an alien in Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1982 film "E.T."

