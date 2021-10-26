Erika Jayne is reportedly dating again

Erika Jayne is back in the saddle.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 50, is reportedly dating again amid her divorce from Tom Girardi.

Jayne re-entered the dating pool a month ago and has "already been on a handful of dates with different men," TMZ reported Monday.

The Bravolebrity is said to have gone out with a mix of guys, with sources revealing she’s spent time with suitors who work in Hollywood as well as those outside the entertainment industry.

Jayne has seemingly opted out of using dating apps to find love. She is instead turning to friends to set her up and only dating local men, according to the report.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

The reality TV star recently claimed that the disgraced attorney had controlled her finances throughout their union.

"I gave every paycheck to my husband," she told Andy Cohen during part two of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 11 reunion last week, adding, "I’ve handed every paycheck I’ve ever made over."

Jayne makes close to $600,000 a season, according to the New York Times.

She is currently being sued for $25 million by the trustee handling the bankruptcy case for Girardi’s former law firm, Girardi Keese.

In late 2020, the estranged couple were accused of embezzling funds meant for trauma victims represented by the firm, including the families of those killed in 2018’s Lion Air Flight 610 crash.

Jayne has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Girardi, for his part, is currently living in a senior home while battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia .

Jayne’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.