Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Erika Jayne is reportedly dating again

Star of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' is dating amid divorce from Tom Girardi, TMZ says

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Erika Jayne is back in the saddle. 

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 50, is reportedly dating again amid her divorce from Tom Girardi. 

Jayne re-entered the dating pool a month ago and has "already been on a handful of dates with different men," TMZ reported Monday. 

Erika Jayne attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center and broadcast in October 2020. 

Erika Jayne attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center and broadcast in October 2020.  (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

ANDY COHEN NEARLY PUNCHED BY A ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ HUBBY: ‘HE HAD A GUN’ 

The Bravolebrity is said to have gone out with a mix of guys, with sources revealing she’s spent time with suitors who work in Hollywood as well as those outside the entertainment industry. 

Jayne has seemingly opted out of using dating apps to find love. She is instead turning to friends to set her up and only dating local men, according to the report. 

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. 

The reality TV star recently claimed that the disgraced attorney had controlled her finances throughout their union. 

"I gave every paycheck to my husband," she told Andy Cohen during part two of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 11 reunion last week, adding, "I’ve handed every paycheck I’ve ever made over." 

Erika Jayne attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom in November 2019 in New York City. The star is reportedly dating again.

Erika Jayne attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom in November 2019 in New York City. The star is reportedly dating again. (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Jayne makes close to $600,000 a season, according to the New York Times. 

She is currently being sued for $25 million by the trustee handling the bankruptcy case for Girardi’s former law firm, Girardi Keese. 

In late 2020, the estranged couple were accused of embezzling funds meant for trauma victims represented by the firm, including the families of those killed in 2018’s Lion Air Flight 610 crash. 

 Reality TV personality Erika Jayne visits Hallmark Channel's "Home &amp; Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in November 2019 in Universal City, California. 

 Reality TV personality Erika Jayne visits Hallmark Channel's "Home &amp; Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in November 2019 in Universal City, California.  (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Jayne has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Girardi, for his part, is currently living in a senior home while battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

Jayne’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment. 

This article first appeared in the New York Post 

Trending