Erika Jayne addresses Scooter Braun affair rumors amid Tom Girardi divorce

Erika Jayne called rumors linking her to Scooter Braun and Gleb Savchenko amid her divorce "silly as f–k."

The "XXpen$ive" singer, who filed to end her two-decade marriage to embattled husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, spoke to her "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais about the online speculation in Wednesday’s episode.

"OK, Scooter Braun. What’s happening with him? Were you in a sex shop?" asked Beauvais, 54, to which Jayne, 49, replied, "No."

In a separate scene, Jayne laughed off unfounded reports that she "was seeing my old ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner [Savchenko], and then I was seeing Scooter Braun."

"I haven’t seen either one of them in four and a half, five years," she told Rinna, 57. "It’s silly as f–k."

Braun, 40, has been married to Yael Cohen since 2014.

A source close to the music manager exclusively told Page Six on Thursday that Braun and Jayne had met years ago at a political event where she was with her then-husband. They haven’t seen each other since, the source said, but everyone is happy the rumors are being put to bed.

As for Savchenko, Jayne competed on Season 24 of "DWTS" in 2017 with the choreographer, now 37, as her pro partner. (Savchenko was involved in his own pretty mess of a split late last year.)

In a statement to Page Six on Thursday, Savchenko told us: "Erika and I had a strictly professional working relationship. Erika was such an awesome dance partner. She’s a hard-working, strong woman, and it saddens me that there are rumors circulating about her which have no truth behind them."

Jayne and Girardi, 82, were married for 21 years before she pulled the plug on their union last fall. In the wake of the news, the former couple were sued by Edelson PC, a class-action firm representing a number of Boeing plane crash victims, for allegedly embezzling settlement funds meant to assist the families of those who lost their lives on Lion Air Flight 610.

In March, Girardi — once a powerhouse attorney — was stripped of his admission to the California State Bar amid his legal woes.

Meanwhile, Jayne has been ordered to cough up her financial records as part of Girardi’s bankruptcy case, Page Six reported Wednesday. The performer was previously accused of refusing to turn over her bank records.