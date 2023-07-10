Emmy Awards red carpet looks: Rounding up the most unforgettable fashion moments over the years

The annual Emmy Awards creates buzz around the year's biggest television stars and popular shows. There's also much talk around what the celebs are going to be wearing when they hit the carpet.

Many of the biggest television stars gather for the Emmys wearing their best, in hopes of taking home an award in one (or more) of the many categories.

In honor of the Emmy Awards, let's take a walk down memory lane and look at a few of the most memorable outfits from over the years.

Joan Collins, 1986 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 1991 Jennifer Aniston, 2002 Sarah Jessica Parker, 2004 Blake Lively, 2009 Kerry Washington, 2011 Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011 Nina Dobrev, 2011 Sofia Vergara, 2012 Sarah Hyland, 2014 Tessa Thompson, 2017 Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 Mandy Moore, 2019 Zendaya, 2019

1. Joan Collins, 1986

Collins is an actress known for her role in the soap opera "Dynasty," where she played Alexis Carrington Colby. She was nominated for one Emmy Award during her career in television, in 1984, for her part in the show.

She attended the 1986 awards ceremony wearing a beautiful, shiny gold dress with an accompanying pair of long gold earrings.

2. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 1991

The youngest celebs in our roundup are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The twin sisters attended the Emmys in 1991 as a duo with corresponding pink and purple flowery outfits.

During this time, the Olsen twins were both playing the adorable Michelle Tanner on the television series "Full House."

2. Jennifer Aniston, 2002

Aniston has walked many Emmy red carpets, with a memorable year for the actress being 2002. That year was huge for Aniston and her "Friends" co-stars, who all attended the ceremony. The whole cast took home the award for "outstanding comedy series," while Aniston won "outstanding lead actress in a comedy series." She accepted her award wearing a beautiful nude-colored dress with a matching choker necklace.

The same year, Brad Pitt, who was married to Aniston at the time, was also nominated for "outstanding guest actor in a comedy series." Pitt played Will, an old classmate of several of the "Friends" characters who join the main six for Thanksgiving dinner.

Overall, the comedy series was nominated for an impressive 62 awards over its 10 seasons.

4. Sarah Jessica Parker, 2004

Parker wore a black, sleeveless dress in 2004 when she accepted her award for "outstanding lead actress in a comedy series" for "Sex and the City."

The original "Sex and the City" television show ran for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004, starring Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

There were two "Sex and the City" movies in 2008 and 2010 starring the original cast. There is an even more recent TV reboot "And Just Like That" which stars Parker, Nixon and Davis, that began airing in 2021.

5. Blake Lively, 2009

Whether it's the Emmys, Oscars, Golden Globes, the Met Gala or a movie premiere, Lively's outfits always create a lot of buzz. The 2009 Emmy Awards produced one of her most memorable looks.

She wore a plunging red dress that year. Lively's biggest television role was as Serena van der Woodsen in "Gossip Girl." In 2009, she presented an award with her "Gossip Girl" co-star, Leighton Meester.

6. Kerry Washington, 2011

Washington wore a long red dress with just a dash of sparkle and a bold red lip during the 2011 Emmy Awards.

The actress won an award for "outstanding variety special" in 2020.

7. Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011

Another 2011 memorable look was Paltrow's. She wore a two-piece black outfit with sheer sections and intricate designs.

During this ceremony, the Goop founder was awarded "outstanding guest actress in a comedy series" for her performance as Holly Holliday in the show "Glee."

8. Nina Dobrev, 2011

The star of "The Vampire Diaries" wore a strapless red dress that was fitted at the top and flowed at the bottom. She paired this with a stunning choker.

In the show, Dobrev played both Elena Gilbert, a character caught in an ongoing love triangle between two vampire brothers, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). She also played the evil Katherine Pierce, a vampire from the brothers' past.

Somerhalder, Dobrev's co-star and then boyfriend, presented during the 2011 Emmys. Now, Dobrev is dating pro snowboarder Shaun White.

9. Sofia Vergara, 2012

The "Modern Family" star wore a blue, sparkly dress to the 2012 Emmy Awards.

The comedy series ran for 11 seasons and was nominated for a whopping 85 awards.

10. Sarah Hyland, 2014

Another "Modern Family" star kept it simple for the 2014 awards, but also memorable. She wore a white cropped shirt with a flowing red skirt. She paired that with a high bun and a bold ring to match her skirt.

11. Tessa Thompson, 2017

Thompson took over the red carpet in 2017 with a beautiful metallic, rainbow-colored dress.

She is best known for her performances in movies, including the multiple "Creed" and "Thor" films, but she was also recognized for her work in television in 2021 when she was nominated for "outstanding television movie" for a project she executive-produced and starred in called "Sylvie's Love."

12. Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018

Puffy sleeves, a flashy color, a bright lip. Ross covered all the bases with her 2018 Emmy look.

Ross has been nominated for six Emmy Awards over the years, all for her role in the television show "black-ish."

13. Mandy Moore, 2019

Moore, star of "This Is Us," wore a long red bottom with a high leg slit and a loose, pink long sleeve top to the 2019 Emmy Awards.

This was the year she was nominated for "outstanding lead actress in a drama series" for playing Rebecca Pearson on "This Is Us."

14. Zendaya, 2019

Zendaya always brings stellar looks to red carpets and 2019 was no different. She wore a beautiful emerald green dress with a sheerer corset top and silky bottom.

The actress has done work in both film and television. Her biggest television role has been as Rue in the HBO show "Euphoria."

While she presented at the 2019 awards, she was nominated herself the following year for "outstanding lead actress in a drama series" for "Euphoria" and won the award.

She won the award again in 2022. She has been nominated for a total of five awards for the show.