Eminem slams people who don’t wear masks, police brutality in new track with Kid Cudi

Eminem had a few harsh words for people who refuse to wear a face covering or mask in a scathing new track with Kid Cudi.

The single, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” tackles current issues like the coronavirus, police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Bunch of halfwits up in office/Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse/Other half are just pissed off and don’t want to wear a mask and they’re just scoffin’/And that’s how you end up catchin’ the s--t off ’em,” Eminem, 47, rapped about the novel coronavirus.

He continued: “I just used the same basket as you shoppin’, now I’m in a f--kin’ casket from you coughin’.”

Eminem then directed his rap toward Floyd's police-involved death.

“Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. How the f--k is it that so many cops are dirty?” he rapped.

The “8 Mile” star then referenced Floyd's last moments before he died on May 25. A viral video showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as he shouted “I cannot breathe” and “don’t kill me” before losing consciousness.

Eminem rapped: “Stop, man, please, officer, I'm sorry. But I can't breathe when I got you on top of me. Your godd--n knee's on my carotid artery."