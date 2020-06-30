Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston address people not wearing masks, socially distancing: 'Shame on you'

A pair of Hollywood heavyweights are pleading with fans to wear masks and keep a healthy distance from one another amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

As reported COVID-19 cases begin to spike in several states across the country following attempts to reopen businesses, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston have both offered public statements encouraging people to take care of themselves and one another.

Hanks, who revealed back in March that he and wife Rita Wilson contracted the novel virus, recently participated in a press conference to discuss his upcoming film "Greyhound," where he addressed the pandemic.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," the 63-year-old actor said, per People magazine.

The comments reportedly came as Hanks discussed the similarities between the viral crisis and what the characters of the film go through.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things -- I just think shame on you," said the "Cast Away" star. "Don’t be a p----, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."

Hanks and Wilson have long since recovered from the illness, having been among the earliest high-profile stars to announce their diagnoses.

The actor recounted his illness during the conference: "Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine. We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say.

"We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care," he continued. "We didn’t. I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."

Aniston, 51, shared similar sentiments in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The "Friends" star shared a photo of herself wearing a black mask with a lengthy caption directed at her fans.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough," she began.

Aniston said she believes that "the basic goodness of people" can lead to successfully making it through the pandemic.

"BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe," she said. "People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate."

She concluded: "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 10 million cases of coronavirus have been reported around the world with 2.6 million of those being in the United States. Since steps have been taken to reopen business and the economy, several states have seen the reported number of new cases rise once again day by day after declining over the last few months.