Lorde accuses Kanye West, Kid Cudi of stealing set design, but appear to share same designer

Lorde accused Kanye West and Kid Cudi of stealing her set design when the rappers appeared in a floating glass box during their performance at a Los Angeles festival over the weekend.

The pop star posted photos of her own floating glass box on Instagram on Monday and didn’t appear happy that West and Cudi used the feature at Camp Flog Gnaw, according to TMZ.

“I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” Lorde wrote on Instagram. “But don't steal -- not from women or anyone else -- not in 2018 or ever.”

Lorde used the floating box during her 2017 Melodrama tour and during her Coachella performance that same year. The singer appeared in the box along with her dancers, according to TMZ.

The “Green Light” singer’s claim appeared to be dissolving after internet sleuths dug up an Instagram post from Es Devlin, who designed the set, from October 2016. Devlin’s post showed her talking to West in 2005 and 2016. West used a suspended stage for his 2016 Saint Pablo tour.

Devlin also designed West’s set for his Watch the Throne and Yeezus tours, among others.

West has never seen a Lorde show and would never think to copy the singer, sources told TMZ.