Eminem sends 'Mom’s Spaghetti' pasta to Detroit health care workers on coronavirus frontline

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Health care workers in Detriot "lost themselves" in spaghetti courtesy of rapper Eminem, who sent the pasta to those battling the coronavirus on the front lines.

The Henry Ford Health System posted photos of the Mom's Spaghetti given to them by the rapper, Shady Records and Clarkston-based restaurant group Union Joints, the Metro Times reported.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @Eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! " the organization tweeted Tuesday.

The name of the pasta is a reference to Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself" from his film "8 Mile."

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti/He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready/To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgettin'," the verse goes.

In 2017, Eminem opened a Mom's Spaghetti pop-up at the Shelter in downtown Detroit where he encouraged people to "come vomit up some spaghetti."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan is one of the states hardest hit by COVID-19. As of Friday, the state reported 36,641 known cases, including nearly 3,100 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.