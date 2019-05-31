Elton John slams Brexit, calls its supporters 'stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiots'

British music icon Elton John lashed out at the supporters of Brexit, calling them “stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot[s]”, adding he was "ashamed” of his country.

The musician addressed the audience during a concert in Verona, Italy on Wednesday, letting them know he felt about the voters and politicians.

ELTON JOHN REVEALS HIS MOST 'DIFFICULT' SCENES TO WATCH IN 'ROCKETMAN' BIOPIC

“I’m ashamed of my country for what it has done. It’s torn people apart … I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians,” he said, according to The Guardian.

“I am sick to death of Brexit. I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot,” he continued.

“I am sick to death of Brexit. I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.” — Elton John

His comments came as Britain remains in deadlock over Brexit, with Prime Minister Theresa May announcing that she will resign on June 7.

ELTON JOHN JOINS GEORGE CLOONEY'S CALL FOR BOYCOTT OF SULTAN OF BRUNEI'S HOTELS

The announcement has set off a leadership battle in the Conservative Party, where the winner will have to steer the country out of the political crisis and deliver the 2016 referendum result.

The musician, who’s currently on a world tour, is set to publish his autobiography, and has a biopic currently in theatres - Rocketman - has long been opposed to Britain leaving the European Union.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He blasted the government last year for the way Brexit was being handled and suggested the people who voted for leaving the union didn’t fully understand the risks.