Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans with summer farewell bikini photo shared on Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is saying goodbye to summer in style.

The 60-year-old "Austin Powers" star took to Instagram to say goodbye to summer with a bikini photo, captioning the post, "Bye bye to the best summer ❤️."

In the photo, Hurley posed in a white Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikini, which featured gold chain detailing on the sides of the bottoms. She paired the look with dark sunglasses and let her hair blow in the wind.

Fans flooded the comments section about the star's youthful appearance, with one writing that she's "Putting woman half your age to shame wow 🌹😍🔥🌹."

"I believe you must be the hottest 60 year old on the planet ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote. A third chimed in, calling her "The most beautiful woman in the world!!!"

This is not the first time Hurley has posted swimsuit photos. Earlier in the summer, she proved her good looks come from good genetics, when she posted a photo of her and her mother in matching bikinis to celebrate her mom's 85th birthday.

In the photo, her mother, Angela, posed in a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, while Hurley posed next to her in a matching bikini. Both mother and daughter accessorized their looks with a white cover-up.

While genetics play a big part in Hurley's youthful look, she recently gave her followers advice on how to take the perfect Instagram bikini photo, when she posted a photo of herself in a tan swimsuit.

"BAN overhead sunlight," she wrote in the caption. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

The actress made headlines this year when she debuted her new relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. The two announced their romance on Instagram April 20 with a photo of Cyrus kissing her on the cheek.

Cyrus and Hurley first met on set while they were working on the 2022 film "Christmas in Paradise." They reconnected when Hurley reached out to him during Cyrus’ divorce from singer Firerose after two years without contact.

"I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point, it was like, ‘You can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you,’" Cyrus said.

"And, in this moment, this hand kind of reached out in a text message, not a physical hand, as in the one you saw in the picture. That'd be good. A friend reached out."

He shared he didn't even have her number saved at the time.

"So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most," Cyrus said. "This friend that made me laugh."