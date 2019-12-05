Eddie Murphy 'happy' to have 10 kids, brags women find it 'sexy'

Eddie Murphy certainly has his hands full with 10 kids — but the comedian said on Thursday that he wouldn't have it any other way.

The actor, 58, visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and opened up about what it's like to be a parent to 10 children, who range in age from 1 to 30 years old.

Murphy shared he's received mixed reviews from both men and women. He stressed the feedback is "funny."

"Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy. How much did that s--t cost?'' And women, it's kind of like, something sexy about it, I think. 'Eddie Murphy must be doing this thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in,'" he told DeGeneres via Us Weekly.

The actor welcomed his 10th child — a baby boy named Max Charles - with his fiancee, Paige Butcher, 40, last December. The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.

While many may assume fathering 10 children could be overwhelming, Murphy admitted he is "OK" with his parenting lifestyle.

"I like it. I'm happy with it," he told DeGeneres.

Last year, the comedian's eldest daughter, Bria, 30, shared a Christmas photo on her Instagram with Murphy and all of his kids. In addition to his two children with Butcher, he also shares a son, Eric, 30, with Paulette McNeely, five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, a son with Tamara Hood and a daughter with former Spice Girl Mel B.