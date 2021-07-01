Dylan Farrow reacts to Bill Cosby, James Franco's case outcomes, says justice 'can be taken away'

Dylan Farrow penned an emotional note Wednesday on Twitter in reaction to two sexual misconduct cases making headlines.

The daughter of Mia Farrow blasted Bill Cosby's release from prison following his sexual assault conviction being overturned and James Franco settling his sexual misconduct lawsuit for $2.2 million.

Farrow said her heart breaks for the victims who did not receive justice.

The writer called the outcomes a "perfect example of how, not just our society, but our justice system continually fails survivors of sexual assault."

"For those who question myself and other survivors about the reasons and timing of coming forward, I hope that today will serve a teachable moment on empathy and why it takes years — if ever — for someone to discuss their abuse," she wrote. "Many survivors will look at the events of today and decide it’s not worth it; that even when justice is served, it can be taken away."

Farrow concluded, "Perpetrators see what has happened today and know their crimes will go unpunished. We need to see real, meaningful change in our system before we ever hope to achieve justice."

Farrow accused her adoptive father, Woody Allen, of sexual abuse when she was a child in the '90s. He has denied any wrongdoings.

On Wednesday, Cosby's sex assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court because of a legal technicality. The justices ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, at his suburban Penn., estate back in 2004.

The disgraced "Cosby Show" star served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the 83-year-old disgraced actor’s conviction on Wednesday and he was released from prison.

Meanwhile, Franco and his co-defendants agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations, court filings made public Wednesday showed.

Actresses and ex-students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who first filed the lawsuit in October 2019 that was joined by many others, alleged that at his now-defunct school, Studio 4, Franco pushed his students into performing in increasingly explicit sex scenes on camera in an "orgy type setting" that went far beyond those acceptable on Hollywood film sets.

