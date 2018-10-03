'DWTS' recap: Contestant eliminated on 'Las Vegas Night' after bizarre voting glitch

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from last night's episode of "DWTS"

Danelle Umstead, the first blind competitor on "Dancing with the Stars," was eliminated on Tuesday night's show — after a big voting mishap.

Before announcing the elimination, host Tom Bergeron told viewers that "due to technical difficulties," Monday night's phone vote wasn't counted and only online votes and judges' scores would be taken into account.

Sadly, the Paralympian skier, who inspired so many fans of the ABC reality show, was sent packing after she did the quickstep. Former "DWTS" winner Donny Osmond performed the song "Luck Be A Lady" for her routine with partner Artem Chigvintsev. They got a score of 19 on the Las Vegas-themed night.

Just like on Monday, singer Tinashe, Disney star Milo Manheim, and "Fuller House" actor Juan Pablo Di Pace tied for Tuesday's highest score of 26 out of 30.

But the voting problem was the talk of the night.

"When it comes to the voting, they said the telephones went out … and that's hard because you really bank on votes," former football player DeMarcus Ware, who scored 23 with partner Lindsay Arnold, told Fox News.

Arnold told reporters backstage, "We heard it like you guys did, live during the show. It is a bummer!"

"It's really shocking. She really is an inspiration for all of us. We can't even imagine what it's like not being able to see," said Di Pace, dancing partner of Cheryl Burke.

Burke added, "She's so brave."

"She's the most positive person ever. She turns everything bad into something to laugh about. She's so strong," Manheim told Fox News.

The Las Vegas Night, in addition to featuring longtime Flamingo performer Osmond, included a video clip of Celine Dion offering encouragement to Manheim and his partner Witney Carson. They danced the tango to Dion's song "Ashes."

Instagram star Alexis Ren earned 24 points for salsa, tying with "Harry Potter" actress Evanna Lynch for jive and gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who danced the samba to Barry Manilow's "Copacabana."

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider and his partner Emma Slater both dressed up as Elvis, channeling the King with their white jumpsuits, and judges gave them 20 points.

"The Facts of Life" actress Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy visited the Cirque du Soleil as inspiration for their Paso Doble for a score of 20.

Radio host Bobby Bones earned 19 points for a quickstep with Sharna Burgess.

But Umstead was the star who went home — and fans were left wondering if the phone voting issue was a cruel twist for the courageous blind athlete.