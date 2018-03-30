Dustin Lynch announces album release party, free concert on 'Fox & Friends' September 9

Platinum-selling country artist Dustin Lynch and "Fox & Friends" are throwing a free concert and album release party on the plaza for fans on September 9, the same day Lynch’s new album "Where It's At" lands on store shelves nationwide and at digital retailers.

Beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9, Lynch will perform outside on the Fox News plaza in the heart of New York City and hang with fans in between songs, essentially making the event his biggest meet and greet yet.

One lucky fan (plus guest) will win a trip to Los Angeles where they'll be Lynch's special guests at an exclusive acoustic concert on board a Hornblower cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean on September 11.

The four day/ three night trip to Los Angeles will be given away between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET on September 9. **The winner MUST be present on the plaza to win**

One hundred fans in attendance will win a signed autographed copy of "Where It's At." Fans will also be treated to free barbeque, sides and drinks from Famous Dave's.

Fox News Channel is located at the corner of 48th and 6th Avenue in New York City. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on September 9 to get the best possible spot for the concert.

Additionally, "Fox & Friends" will broadcast the concert live on September 9.

"Where It's At," the follow-up to Lynch's #1 self-titled debut album, is available for pre-order now at: http://smarturl.it/preorderwhereitsat