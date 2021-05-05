‘The Simpsons’ tops Rolling Stone’s list of 100 best sitcoms of all time

"The Simpsons" has earned the number one spot on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time.

The publication praised the long-running cartoon for its "subject, style and sheer density of humor" in its first decade on the air alone.

"What began as a slice-of-life animated family comedy — really, as shorts on ‘The Tracey Ullman Show’ — soon expanded into a broad social satire that saw Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie (Elizabeth Taylor!) traveling the globe, and occasionally orbiting it, mixing it up with ex-presidents, Hollywood celebrities, and homicidal kids’ show sidekicks," the outlet gushed.

Furthermore, Rolling Stone pointed out that there is a "Simpsons"-related meme for "nearly every topic imaginable.

"In its early days, ‘The Simpsons’ was condemned by conservatives as the show that was going to destroy Western civilization," wrote the publication. "Instead, no show will be a better artifact of what that civilization was like on either side of the millennial divide."

The now-iconic Simpsons family first appeared as animated shorts between sketches on "The Tracey Ullman Show." In 1989, the sketch was developed into its own animated program and has been on the air since.

Over 700 episodes of the show have since aired featuring largely the same cast and a bevy of impressive guest stars like Lady Gaga, Michelle Pfeiffer, Meryl Streep, Kirk Douglas, Johnny Cash and countless others.

"The Simpsons" is America’s longest-running sitcom and the nation’s longest-running animated program.

In 2003, the show received its sole Golden Globe nomination for best television series – comedy or musical.

Across the show’s history, it’s earned 34 Emmy Awards with a plethora of additional nominations for the coveted award and 2 Peabody Awards.

So far, "The Simpsons" has been renewed for a 33rd and 34th season, taking the program into 2023 with over 750 episodes.

"The Simpsons" is available to stream on Disney+.