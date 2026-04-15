‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach stuns fans in new photo after reported hospitalization

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catherine Bach has plenty of reasons to smile these days.

The actress, who famously slipped into a pair of Daisy Dukes on the hit TV series, "The Dukes of Hazzard," recently took to Instagram and shared a radiant selfie. The star, who was accompanied by a pal, was glowing in a bold red blouse and jeans, completing her look with smoky eyes, tousled tresses and a glossy nude lip.

"FAMILY," the star, who turned 72 on March 1, captioned the photo, along with a heart emoji.

JANE SEYMOUR EMBRACES 75TH BIRTHDAY WITH SWIMSUIT BEACH PHOTO AND MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE

In a separate post, the women were beaming as they embraced each other at Halls Chophouse, a Nashville steakhouse.

"Through so many of life’s milestones, we’re more than friends, we’re family! Xoxo," she wrote.

Many took to the comments section to praise Bach’s latest appearance.

WATCH: 'DUKES OF HAZZARD' STAR WAS PROTECTIVE OF SEX SYMBOL PAL CATHERINE BACH

"Hello Miss Daisy Duke!" one follower wrote.

"I bet you could still pull off Daisy Dukes!" another chimed.

"Still smoking!" another wrote.

Bach appeared to be in good spirits after she suffered a health scare in October. According to multiple reports, she was hospitalized for an embolism.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bach’s spokesperson for comment.

On Halloween, John Schneider, who played Bo Duke in the beloved series, took to his Facebook page to share the news.

"Attention Dukes of Hazzard family!!" the actor wrote. "I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away. Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine. She appreciates all our prayers and support and is truly disappointed not to be traveling this weekend. We love you, Catherine!!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Their co-star Tom Wopat, known as Luke Duke by fans, also shared words of encouragement on Instagram, along with a throwback photo of the pair.

"Tom and the Wopat Webcrew are sending our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Catherine Bach, who was recently hospitalized," he wrote. "Wishing her comfort and a full, speedy recovery."

Ben Jones, who played mechanic Cooter Davenport, previously shared the concerning news on Facebook.

"Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis," he wrote, as quoted by Parade magazine. "Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery. We will keep you posted, and Catherine will share her story as soon as she is recovered. She is so, so sorry to have to cancel her appearance at Cooter’s this weekend."

"Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Love, Ben and Miss Alma," read the statement from Jones and his wife.

The mother of two was scheduled to be in Nashville during the first weekend of November to meet fans at Cooter’s Place, a museum dedicated to "The Dukes of Hazzard." However, her appearance was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances," the outlet shared on Facebook.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Catherine and Cooter’s Place are very sorry for any inconvenience," they shared. "We will reschedule and announce the new date as soon as it’s set. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

She went on to make hearts flutter on Valentine’s Day at Cooter’s Place.

"She was such a trooper," one user wrote on Instagram. "I know she was signing things after we left and we were in line for seven hours so that is just impressive and I have so much respect for her."

"The Dukes of Hazzard," which chronicled the adventures of "the fast-drivin’, rubber-burnin’ Duke boys of Hazzard County," aired from 1979 to 1985. The castmates have remained friends for decades.

Back in 2019, Bach told Fox News Digital that she came up with the idea of wearing short shorts in the series.

"You would have, too!" she laughed. "The creators wanted me to wear a poodle skirt that matched the tablecloth. I said, ‘You want me to match the tablecloth? That’s demeaning to women.' They went, ‘We didn’t come up with that!’ They took me across the street from Warner Brothers, and sure enough, there were these older ladies waitressing at this little Italian restaurant wearing poodle skirts that matched the tablecloth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had go-go boots, a white turtleneck and a blonde wig because the creator loved Dolly Parton," she shared at the time. "I thought, ‘We need a costume change.’ So, I got my jean shorts with cowboy boots and a little top. They loved it."

Bach quickly became a sex symbol, posing for a famous poster that sold five million copies, and her legs were insured for $1 million.

"I didn’t look at it as being a pinup," she explained. "On a personal level, my husband at the time didn’t like me working. So, I was going through this hard time emotionally, trying to be independent and assertive. Also, Warner Bros. wanted me to follow the same formula as Farrah Fawcett. But I felt like audiences wanted something else. They wanted an all-American country girl."

"There is a certain amount of typecasting, sure," Bach reflected. "Everybody goes through that. But I know I’m an actress. And I have not played that part since I finished ‘Dukes of Hazzard.'"

"I know who I am, and I’m not worried about it. And everything can’t be the biggest hit. You can't get the biggest part every single time. All I can do as an actress is deliver the work the best way I can. And I don’t mind if people still call me Daisy Duke or associate me with her. I think it’s cute and charming."