Tyler the Creator involved in scary car accident in Los Angeles

Ryan Gaydos
Tyler the Creator slammed his Tesla Model X into a parked car early Thursday.

Hip-hop star Tyler the Creator was involved in a scary accident early Thursday, totaling his Tesla after slamming into a parked car in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old rapper later revealed on Instagram he fell asleep at the wheel.

“My big doopy a-- usually go to sleep 10:30 (i wake up at 7 er morn) and guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few seconds while driving home, im a dumb a—b---h but lil mama don’t have a scratch im lucky,” he wrote.

“I calmly jumped out the back and called the people. thanks elon for the excessive airbags u a qt. (sic) good day sir,” he added, referencing Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Okonma, wrecked his Tesla Model X near UCLA’s campus, according to TMZ. Officials said the parked car Tyler the Creator crashed into moved 50 feet.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.