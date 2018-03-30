Don't Let Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Go to Waste!

These delectable dishes are easy to make and a tasty way to use up excess food from your Thanksgiving feast!

Turkey Pot Pie

Servings: 4-6 pot pies

Filling Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup white turkey meat

1 1/2 cup dark turkey meat

2 tablespoons butter

2 diced carrots

1 cup fresh corn kernels

1/2 cup left over green beans, cut into 1/2-inch lengths

3/4 cup small diced onions

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

3 cups leftover turkey gravy

Stuffing Crust Ingredients:

4 cups leftover stuffing

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Method:

1) Sautee onions in butter till translucent.

2) Add garlic for 1 minute.

3) Add carrots and let cook till tender.

4) Add green beans, peas, white and dark turkey meat.

5) Add 3 cups leftover turkey gravy.

6) Cover and bring to simmer. Reserve warm.

7) Mix stuffing w/ egg yolks.

8) Add baking powder.

9) Add flour a little at a time until you get a pie crust texture, or until the crust is done.

10) Roll out and cut circles to fit pot pie dish.

11) Bake in 375 degree oven for 15 minutes or until stuffing crust is done.

12) Add filling to crust and serve

Butternut Squash Mini Muffins

Ingredients:

3/4 cup butternut squash puree

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 egg + 1 yolk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup raisins or chopped pecans (optional)

Method:

1) Heat oven to 375 degrees.

2) Grease 24-mini-muffin-cup pan.

3) Mix all ingredients just until flour is moistened; batter should be lumpy.

4) Fill muffin cups 2/3 full.

5) Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon sugar with a dash of cinnamon over each cup.

6) Bake 12 - 15 minutes, remove immediately.