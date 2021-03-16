Donald Trump Jr. calls 'The Talk' hiatus over Piers Morgan debate 'insane,' defends Sharon Osbourne

Donald Trump Jr. shared his thoughts on CBS’ "The Talk" going on a brief hiatus to investigate the recent heated exchange between Sharon Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood.

On Monday, the show announced that it would cancel its Monday and Tuesday episodes in order to probe further into the conversation between the two co-hosts after Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan, who was accused of racism for not believing claims made by Meghan Markle in her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Tuesday, the son of former President Donald Trump responded to a tweet from Morgan on the matter, calling the whole situation "insane."

"This is getting insane! Now other shows are being pulled off the air because someone who actually knows someone else doesn’t believe they’re racist simply because someone else accused them of it with no basis simply because he didn’t believe someone else. Got it?!? @piersmorgan," Trump Jr. wrote.

The tweet came in response to one issued by Morgan expressing similar confusion at the network's decision to put "The Talk" on hiatus.

"So ⁦@CBS⁩ has yanked The Talk off air while it investigates the ‘scandal’ of ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ defending me when ⁦@sherylunderwood⁩ said I was ‘racist’ for disbelieving Meghan Markle," the former "Good Morning Britain" host wrote. "The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar."

Morgan announced he was quitting his job at Britain’s ITV last week after dramatically walking off set during a broadcast the day prior. The British host caught backlash for saying on-air that he doesn’t believe Markle’s claims that she had suicidal thoughts while acting as a senior member of the royal family.

Osbourne explained that while she doesn't agree with Morgan's opinion, she supported him voicing it.

After Osbourne made her controversial comments, co-host Sheryl Underwood responded, "While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist."

"He doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says ... 'I don't see it as being racist -- I don't believe what she's going through' -- it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself," Underwood added. "So if you're saying 'I stand with you,' how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are."

After the episode aired, Osbourne apologized on Twitter for her comments and to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said."

She said she was "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive."

"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better," Osbourne's statement continued.

Shortly after, CBS announced that the show would be on hiatus while it considered its next steps.

"We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace," CBS said in a previous statement to Fox News. "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of 'The Talk' are currently under internal review."

