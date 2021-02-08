Donald Trump Jr. slams Super Bowl 2021 commercials as 'woketopia'

Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t impressed with the Super Bowl 2021 commercial lineup.

The son of former president Donald Trump tuned into the big game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday but was rolling his eyes at the broadcast almost immediately at the typically sought after ad breaks.

"One comercial [sic] in and it’s already woketopia," Trump Jr. wrote.

He did not elaborate as to which commercial prompted him to take to Twitter to share his ire. However, the 2021 event featured a number of commercials that might fall under the category of "woke."

For example, Bruce Springsteen debuted a Jeep commercial in which he called on Americans to find common ground and unite in the middle on issues. The NFL received some jabs on social media after debuting an ad for its "Inspire Change" initiative pledging $250 million to fight racial inequality.

Trump Jr.’s thoughts on the game did not end there. While his tweet about the commercials came relatively early in the night, once the game was over and the Buccaneers had won handily over their opponents, he took to Twitter once again to publicly congratulate quarterback Tom Brady for leading the team to victory after breaking away from the New England Patriots earlier this season.

"There is no question anymore as to who the GOAT is," he wrote. "It wasn’t coaching it was Brady and it always was. That argument was settled tonight when he took a team no one thought could win anything to the #SuperBowl and won at 43 years of age. Amazing. Well done Tom. #Brady."

Trump Jr. spent the past four years as a staunch advocate for his father’s administration and subsequent campaign for a second term. It has been rumored that he is positioning himself for a potential political career starting with a run for president in 2024. However, in October, prior to Joe Biden winning the election, he put those rumors to bed, noting at the time that he was more focused on his father's re-election.