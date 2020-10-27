Trump Jr. dismisses speculation on 2024 presidential run: Focused on 'another 4 more years for my father'

Could the president’s oldest son be his heir apparent?

Donald Trump Jr. teased the prospect on Instagram Saturday with a photo of himself standing in front of a large banner that read “Don Jr 2024."

“Hahahahaha. Oh boy. This was a sign I saw up at the Fallon Nevada Livestock Auction," he captioned the image. "This will make the lib heads explode. To whomever made that thanks for the compliment… but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first!!!!"

Trump Jr. addressed the photo during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, telling host Steve Doocy that while he was flattered by the suggestion, his focus remains on "getting another four more years for my father.

"It's obviously a compliment when someone makes a 40-foot sign," the first son said. "That was like a vinyl sign, they went out of their way and really printed up a real sign. This wasn’t a crayon deal, so it was a great compliment.

"But," he continued, "my only focus is really, you know, this next week, getting another four more years for my father, the policies that he’s initiated."

While the names are expected to change over the coming years, some GOP strategists do consider Trump Jr. to be among the potential contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The president's eldest previously floated the idea of a potential mayoral run in New York City, but his father later dismissed it, telling FOX Business “he couldn’t win as a Republican, he wouldn’t have a chance."

While it remains to be seen, Trump Jr. expressed no plans of retiring his role as a partisan warrior who’s been a tireless rock star on the campaign trail for his father and for down-ballot conservatives.