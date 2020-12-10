Dolly Parton rescued child on set of 'Christmas on the Square'

Dolly Parton rescued a child actor from getting hurt on the set of her new Netflix movie “Christmas on the Square."

The actress stars as an angel in the 2020 film about a grinchy woman who returns to her hometown following the death of her father to evict residents and sell the land.

However, guidance from Parton’s character convinces her to rethink her decision to decimate the town she came from.

The musical features a dance number in which a trio of siblings from Florida appear alongside fellow cast members.

Sixteen-year-old Tristan, 13-year-old Tyson and 9-year-old Talia of the Hill family are all aspiring dancers and actors who auditioned and had their dreams come true when they were selected to be part of the cast.

Speaking to Inside Edition, Talia Hill shared a story from the set in which Parton played a real-life hero and rescued her from getting hit by a car.

“We were on set and I was at the hot chocolate station and they said go back to your beginning positions,” she explained. “So, there is a vehicle moving and I was walking and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton and I was like... surprised.”

Talia noted that Parton immediately felt relief and joked that playing an angel in the movie must have moved her to do the good deed.

“She was like ‘Well, I am an angel you know,’ because she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said ‘I saved your life’ and my mom was crying like, ‘yes you did Dolly Parton, yes you did!’”

The trio had nothing but good things to say about the 74-year-old performing icon.

“When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like ’it is Dolly Parton,’ but when you actually see her you are like ‘Wow, it’s Dolly Parton,” being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing," said Tristan.

“When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven. She greeted everyone even if you were a trash can person,” Talia added. “It was such a great feeling.”

It’s possible that Talia’s life wasn’t the only one that Parton saved in 2020. In April, Parton shared that she donated money to research being done at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. to create a vaccine for the coronavirus.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the donation made by Parton and the work done by researchers at Vanderbilt during trial phases directly led to Moderna announcing it had produced a coronavirus vaccine that is nearly 95% effective.

“I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else,” she told the hosts of the “Today” show recently. “When I donated the money to the COVID[-19] fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon.”