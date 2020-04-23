Dolly Parton’s still doing her glam routine in quarantine, shares only way she’d be ‘caught without makeup’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dolly Parton is sharing how she is quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 74-year-old country icon recently opened up to People magazine about what her at-home life looks like, noting that everything is "pretty great."

"[I’m] following all the social distancing rules, living on faith,” Parton told the outlet.

She continued: "I’m still working like always, trying to bring some light anywhere that I can."

As for her glam routine? According to Parton, she is still keeping it up even during self-isolation.

“I always say that the only way I’d be caught without makeup is if a radio fell into the bathtub and electrocuted me,” she joked before adding: “So yes, I’m always in glam!”

Parton also shared a snapshot of what she's been listening to while quarantining through Spotify's new playlist "At Home Together," part of its new music hub titled "Listening Together," which includes two guest-curated platforms.

"Together" and "In Case You Missed It" showcases five new weekly playlists curated by celebrities, artists, and influencers to accompany micro-hubs: "Cooking Together," "Meditating Together," "Working Out Together," "At Home Together" and "Gaming Together."

Meanwhile, when it comes to these trying times, Parton urges people to "keep the faith."

"God is looking out for us,” she told People. “We will come out on the other side of this, and we’re all going to be better people for it. Take care of each other from afar and continue to send love to your friends, family and everyone suffering."