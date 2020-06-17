Dolly Parton is releasing behind-the-scenes book ‘Songteller’ about 175 of her best hits

Good golly, Miss Dolly Parton just announced a big surprise.

The “Jolene” hitmaker revealed on June 16 that she is releasing a behind-the-scenes book titled “Songteller, My Life in Lyrics” on Nov. 17.

Parton, 74, partnered with Chronicle Books along with co-author and Nashville historian Robert K. Oermann to share stories behind over 175 of her songs.

“Across my life, I’ve written thousands of songs. But here, for the first time ever, we’re spotlighting 200 of my favorites in my new book called, ‘Songteller,’” Parton explained in an Instagram video for Chronicle Books.

She continued: “Not only will you be able to revisit the lyrics, but I’ll tell you never before heard stories behind the songs. And, we’ve even dug up never before seen pictures and handwritten lyrics too.”

Parton’s book is listed for $50 on Dolly.ChronicleBooks.com.

The Country Music Hall of Famer's lifetime achievements includes 46 Grammy nominations and nine wins, the Living Legend Medal by the U.S. Library of Congress, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more.

Parton’s announcement comes on the heels of several fans petitioning to have Confederate statues and monuments in Tennessee replaced with statues of the “9 to 5” singer.