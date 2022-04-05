Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weddings
Published

Dolly Parton’s old property-turned-venue offers free weddings to couples impacted by wildfires

The property notably sits across the street from the Dolly Parton Statue

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A home that once belonged to Dolly Parton’s family is opening its doors to couples who lost their wedding venue due to the recent wildfires in Tennessee.

The property, Red Top Destinations & Events, announced it will serve as a free venue for couples who can prove they’ve been impacted by the wildfires through Sunday, May 1.

"We come together as a community," Red Top’s Jeannine Hurst-Emory told FOX Television Stations. 

DOLLY PARTON'S BEST LIFE LESSONS AND QUOTES AHEAD OF HER BIRTHDAY

Country music icon Dolly Parton grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Country music icon Dolly Parton grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee. (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

She continued, "We help one another out and that’s what we’re doing."

Eligible couples who pass the hospitality and event company’s screening will be welcome to celebrate nuptials at the Sevierville property, which is located at 119 Court Avenue.

The property notably sits across the street from the Dolly Parton Statue, a bronze monument that was erected in the singer’s honor back in 1987.

DOLLY PARTON'S 76TH BIRTHDAY: HERE'S HER TIMELESS BEAUTY ROUTINE

Red Top Destinations &amp; Events, a property that once belonged to Dolly Parton’s family, is opening its doors to couples who have lost their wedding venue to the recent Tennessee wildfires.

Red Top Destinations &amp; Events, a property that once belonged to Dolly Parton’s family, is opening its doors to couples who have lost their wedding venue to the recent Tennessee wildfires. (Red Top Destinations & Events)

Fox News Digital reached out to Red Top Destinations & Events and representatives of Parton’s for comment.

Before the property became an accommodation and event venue, it belonged to Avie Lee Owens and Robert "Lee" Parton – Dolly’s parents – from 1984 to 2003, according to marketing materials published by Red Top.

The country music star reportedly inherited the home after her mother’s death in 2003. Eventually, she sold the home to a family friend. 

DOLLY PARTON GETS HER 2ND CORONAVIRUS VACCINE SHOT A YEAR AFTER HER $1M DONATION   

  • Property photo of Red Top Smoky Mountain Lodging's barn
    Image 1 of 3

    Wedding planners can choose to host their event indoors or outside, which includes options for a porch-side, barn or forest-like wedding. (Red Top Destinations & Events)

  • Property photo of Red Top Smoky Mountain Lodging's barn
    Image 2 of 3

    Before the property became an accommodation and event venue, it belonged to Avie Lee Owens and Robert "Lee" Parton – Dolly’s parents – from 1984 to 2003. (Red Top Destinations & Events)

  • Property photo of Red Top Smoky Mountain Lodging's barn
    Image 3 of 3

    Red Top Destinations &amp; Events has a barn where couples can hold wedding ceremonies or receptions. (Red Top Destinations & Events)

Mike Whitcomb is the current owner of the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home, according to FOX Television Stations.

He purchased the home in early 2022 with the intent of turning the residential property into an event venue. The property currently hosts micro weddings and plans to open larger event venues in the near future, according to Red Top’s website. Wedding planners can choose to host their event indoors or outside, which includes options for a porch-side, barn or forest-like wedding.

Couple who get married at Red Top Destinations &amp; Events can choose to tie the knot outside, where there's plenty of greenery and blue skies.

Couple who get married at Red Top Destinations &amp; Events can choose to tie the knot outside, where there's plenty of greenery and blue skies. (Red Top Destinations & Events)

After the wildfires torched areas in East Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Whitcomb said he felt moved to help people in his community, and in part, he was inspired because of Dolly, who has been praised for her philanthropy and activism.

"Everybody loves Dolly for a reason," Whitcomb told FOX Television Stations. "It’s not by chance. It’s not just her skills. It’s her humanity, her kindness, her beauty."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 3,700 acres of land in Sevier County’s Wears Valley have been destroyed by the wildfire, according to Tennessee’s Department of Military.

Damage to structures in the area is still being determined.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus