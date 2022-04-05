Dolly Parton’s old property-turned-venue offers free weddings to couples impacted by wildfires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A home that once belonged to Dolly Parton’s family is opening its doors to couples who lost their wedding venue due to the recent wildfires in Tennessee.

The property, Red Top Destinations & Events, announced it will serve as a free venue for couples who can prove they’ve been impacted by the wildfires through Sunday, May 1.

"We come together as a community," Red Top’s Jeannine Hurst-Emory told FOX Television Stations.

She continued, "We help one another out and that’s what we’re doing."

Eligible couples who pass the hospitality and event company’s screening will be welcome to celebrate nuptials at the Sevierville property, which is located at 119 Court Avenue.

The property notably sits across the street from the Dolly Parton Statue, a bronze monument that was erected in the singer’s honor back in 1987.

Fox News Digital reached out to Red Top Destinations & Events and representatives of Parton’s for comment.

Before the property became an accommodation and event venue, it belonged to Avie Lee Owens and Robert "Lee" Parton – Dolly’s parents – from 1984 to 2003, according to marketing materials published by Red Top.

The country music star reportedly inherited the home after her mother’s death in 2003. Eventually, she sold the home to a family friend.

Mike Whitcomb is the current owner of the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home, according to FOX Television Stations.

He purchased the home in early 2022 with the intent of turning the residential property into an event venue. The property currently hosts micro weddings and plans to open larger event venues in the near future, according to Red Top’s website. Wedding planners can choose to host their event indoors or outside, which includes options for a porch-side, barn or forest-like wedding.

After the wildfires torched areas in East Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Whitcomb said he felt moved to help people in his community, and in part, he was inspired because of Dolly, who has been praised for her philanthropy and activism.

"Everybody loves Dolly for a reason," Whitcomb told FOX Television Stations. "It’s not by chance. It’s not just her skills. It’s her humanity, her kindness, her beauty."

More than 3,700 acres of land in Sevier County’s Wears Valley have been destroyed by the wildfire, according to Tennessee’s Department of Military.

Damage to structures in the area is still being determined.