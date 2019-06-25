'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman remains hospitalized, in medically-induced coma

Beth Chapman, wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Duane “Dog” Chapman, remained in a medically induced coma Monday, a family rep confirmed to the Associated Press.

Family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword said that Beth, 51, was hospitalized Friday in Honolulu after having difficulty breathing and passing out momentarily and that doctors put her in a coma to spare her from pain during treatment.

“Duane and the family feel she’s such a fighter, she could get better,” Wood-Sword said. “The family still has hope.”

Sources told TMZ that Beth was uncooperative with doctors during her treatment and reportedly tried ripping out tubes used to give her medications and necessary fluids. The site claims mild sedation wasn't strong enough and that she remained agitated until being placed into a medically-induced coma.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. Chapman was declared cancer-free after removing a tumor. She was later diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Duane Chapman, 66, told Us Weekly in December 2018 that Beth wasn't necessarily cooperating with her doctors and wanted to explore alternative therapies.

"Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn't want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won't do it," he said. "She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription."

Beth wrote on Instagram in February that she was testing out CBD and THC-based therapies and alleged that chemotherapy was "poison." In April, Beth was hospitalized for similar breathing issues that led to her emergency treatment last weekend.

Duane previously told Fox News the couple, who starred in their hit A&E reality television show from 2004 until 2012, credits faith with helping them survive.

"Faith is probably the No. 1 thing in our lives, no matter what we’re faced with... Through this cancer episode, we had to drum up as much faith as we could. And the Bible talks about having faith as small as a mustard seed," he said. "And that’s not much... And I thank God that we had at least that much faith to get her through that."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.