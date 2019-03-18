Son of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ brings fugitive to Alabama jail, report says

It must run in the family.

The son of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” brought in fugitive to jail in Alabama according to a Facebook post on Sunday that featured the star’s son posing with law enforcement.

Leland Chapman stopped by the Morgan County Jail with the crew from “Dog’s Most Wanted” and the fugitive, the sheriff’s office said in a post. AL.com reported that the show is based on the Chapman family and its search for the country’s most wanted.

Earlier this month, it was reported that his father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, and his wife, Beth, negotiated the surrender of a fugitive who was wanted in Louisiana and accused of rape. Reports said that Beth is undergoing chemotherapy for throat cancer. Her cancer reportedly returned last November.

Leland Chapman reportedly lives in Alabama with his wife.