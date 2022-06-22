Expand / Collapse search
Director Haggis appears in Italy court amid assault probe

Paul Haggis previously had sexual misconduct allegations against him by four women in the United States

Associated Press
Film director Paul Haggis appeared in court in southern Italy on Wednesday amid a police investigation into a woman’s allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days.

Haggis, 69, made no comment as he arrived with Italian attorney Michele Laforgia at the courthouse in Brindisi, a port town in Puglia, the region that forms the "heel" of southeastern Italy. There was no sign that members of his family who were in Italy at the time joined him.

Prosecutors announced Sunday that police had detained the Canadian-born director, screenwriter and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries.

State TV and other Italian media said the alleged victim is a 30-year-old Englishwoman who had known Haggis before he came to the tourist town of Ostuni to participate in an arts festival.

Haggis co-wrote, directed and produced "Crash," which won the 2006 Academy Awards for best picture and best screenplay. He also wrote the screenplay for "Million Dollar Baby," another Oscar winner.

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, center, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

He has had legal problems in recent years stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by four women in the United States.

In Italy, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, is expected to rule Wednesday on whether Haggis should be freed from custody pending possible additional investigation.

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

The judge could also decide to order him kept jailed or under house arrest.

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, right, arrives with his lawyer Federico Straziota at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

Haggis’ U.S.-based attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told The Associated Press on Sunday that although she could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, "I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis. He is totally innocent, and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly."

