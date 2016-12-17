Diego Luna and Wife Announce Split

Mexican actor Diego Luna and his wife, Camila Sodi, announced they were ending their marriage after five years.

The "Milk" and "Y tu mamá también" actor married Sodi, a Mexican model and actress, in an intimate Mexico City civil ceremony in February of 2008. Sodi is the niece of Mexican actress and singer, Thalia.

“With much sadness we are announcing that we came to a mutual agreement to separate,” they said in statement released in Spanish. “We want people to know that while this is a difficult decision for us, we are doing it in a way that’s cordial and respectful.”

The couple have two children: Jerónimo, who is 4, and Fiona, 2. The couple met in 2007 while filming “The Night Buffalo,” an adaptation of the novel by Guillermo Arriaga ("21 Grams" and "Babel").

Luna recently cut his teeth as a director with the movie “Abel.” He started an independent film production company, Canana Films, with childhood friend and fellow Mexican actor, Gael Garcia Bernal.

While Luna’s marriage may be over, Bernal is reportedly planning a secret wedding with longtime girlfriend, Dolores Fonzi.

Bernal and Luna are now producing a short, English-language film called “Drifting in Paradise.” Luna is also working on directing a biopic of labor leader Cesar Chavez.

