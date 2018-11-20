Diddy to honor Kim Porter with private memorial at his LA estate

Diddy honored Kim Porter, his ex, with a private memorial at his Holmby Hills estate in LA Sunday.

Friends including Mary J. Blige, French Montana and Pharrell Williams reportedly attended.

Diddy decorated the home with floral arrangements, candles and photos of Porter. Diddy and Porter had three kids together, and he also adopted her son Quincy.

Combs is reportedly planning a Saturday funeral in Porter’s hometown of Columbus, Ga. Stars continued to mourn Porter’s shocking death Monday, including longtime friend Kimora Lee Simmons and Cassie, who dated Diddy on and off for 10 years.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.