Dick Van Dyke, 98, pulls out of scheduled appearance at fan convention: ‘More than he can do now’

Dick Van Dyke canceled an upcoming appearance at a pop culture convention.

The 98-year-old legend was set to make an appearance at the FanX Salt Lake Comic & Pop Culture Convention in Salt Lake City from Sept. 26-29; however, event organizers announced on Monday he would no longer be able to.

"We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX at this time," a representative of FanX told Fox News Digital. "He expresses his gratitude to those who continue to support him, but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he can do now."

The actor last attended the fan event in 2017, and more recently made an appearance at the Fan Fusion convention in Phoenix in May 2024.

The "Mary Poppins" star recently made history on two occasions, becoming the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy Award in any category, when he won for best guest performer for his performance on "Days of Our Lives."

"If I had known I was gonna live this long I would have taken better care of myself," the actor joked during his acceptance speech. "I'm 98 years old, can you believe it? Thank you so much. This really tops off a lifetime. Eighty years in the business."

He later tied the record for oldest Primetime Emmy Award winner when he won in the outstanding variety special category for his special "Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic" at the Creative Arts Emmys. He is now tied with Norman Lear, who also won an Emmy at 98 for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family And The Jeffersons."

While backstage after accepting his award, Van Dyke proved he has no intentions of slowing down, jokingly telling reporters, "I'm looking for work if anybody has." He also said he would like to be remembered "for making people laugh for 75 years" after he has passed away.

"I’ve been in the business for 75 years," he shared. "I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing."

Van Dyke is known for his starring roles in "Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Dick Tracy" and other popular works. Throughout his career, he has earned a Grammy Award for his performance on the "Mary Poppins" soundtrack, six Emmy Awards, a Tony Award for his role in "Bye Bye Birdie," and was honored with a Disney Legend Award and a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actor is one award away from earning the coveted EGOT, having never won an Oscar. During his speech at the Creative Arts Emmys, Van Dyke did not rule out the possibility of becoming an EGOT, saying he could earn the award "posthumously."

Only 21 people have achieved EGOT status, meaning they have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award over the course of their career.

Van Dyke is set to appear in the movie "Capture the Flag," which is currently in pre-production. The movie is also set to star Paul Dooley, John Amos and Barry Corbin as a group of veterans who compete in a game of capture the flag for the honor of being the one to raise the flag up the flagpole in their community each morning.