Derek Hough says it 'breaks my heart' Leslie Jordan never got to be on 'Dancing With the Stars'

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough Monday night said it "breaks my heart" to hear Leslie Jordan wanted to be on the show.

"His personality was so big, so grand and joyful and the show welcomes that. It actually breaks my heart right now," he said after "Extra" reporter Melvin Robert explained the comedian had a petition 12 years ago to get him on the reality show.

"I wish I would have known that, because we would have," Hough said. "Whenever I hear people like that who are vying to be on the show, I like to reach out and find ways that we can incorporate them somehow. Even if they're not contestants."

He added, "It breaks my heart that I wasn’t able to do that."

Jordan, 67, known for his roles on "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and for his big personality, died Monday in a car crash.

LESLIE JORDAN HAD NO PULSE AFTER CAR CRASH, LAFD ATTEMPTED LIFE SUPPORT MEASURES FOR ‘MORE THAN 40 MINUTES’

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent, David Shaul, shared in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

Shaul added, "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

CELEBRITIES MOURN THE LOSS OF LESLIE JORDAN: ‘PUT A SMILE ON THE FACES OF SO MANY’

Production was paused on the FOX show "Call me Kat" in the wake of Jordan's death, according to reports. He had filmed a host of episodes of the comedy with Mayim Bialik, and is set to appear in each of the episodes in the current season of the show.

In a comedic YouTube video from 2010, Jordan told the camera "I suppose you're wondering why I’m practically prostrate with grief," while lying down in a bathrobe and sunglasses with a cloth on his forehead.

He continued, "’Dancing With the Stars’ has turned me down I think three times now. And I suppose you’re wondering why I want to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ so bad. When I was a little boy I was in dancing lessons. I was swirling around the floor with my fat, little sweaty … partner. The teacher tapped me on the shoulder. She said, ‘Mr. Jordan you must remember the young lady is the picture. You are but the frame.’ I’ve been the frame my whole life. I want to get on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ where I can be the picture!"

Jordan's cause of death has not been revealed.

The actor was "pulseless and non-breathing" when first responders pulled him from his car and started life-saving efforts after his car hit a tree in Hollywood Monday morning, LAFD Captain Erik Scott confirmed to Fox News Digital.