Leslie Jordan had no pulse after car crash, LAFD attempted life support measures 'for more than 40 minutes'

Leslie Jordan was not breathing when Los Angeles Fire Department officials arrived on scene of a traffic collision reported to 9-1-1 by a passerby on Monday.

LAFD Captain Erik Scott confirmed to Fox News Digital that an adult male was "pulseless and non-breathing." He added, "LAFD responders quickly freed him from his seat belt and removed him from the vehicle to commence CPR and defibrillation, which continued with advanced life support measures by LAFD Paramedics for more than 40 minutes."

The "Will & Grace" actor was the "sole occupant" of the vehicle, which had collided with a curb and a tree shortly before 8:47 a.m.

"Without a change in his status and absent vital signs of life; and with concurrence of the medical control Physician at the Paramedic Base Station Hospital, the patient was determined deceased at the scene at 9:38 AM," Scott shared.

Jordan was "pronounced dead at the scene" of the accident at 9:38 a.m., Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Public Information Officer Sarah Ardalani said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday. An examination into his death "is pending."

LESLIE JORDAN DEAD AT 67

Los Angeles Police Department officials also confirmed that officers responded to the collision at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the Hollywood division.

An officer said authorities responded to a "medical emergency" shortly before 9 a.m. The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street when a vehicle reportedly driven by Jordan hit a wall. It's unclear what kind of "medical emergency" officers responded to.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent, David Shaul, shared in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

Shaul added, "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

An Instagram post was shared Monday at 1 p.m. on Leslie's account with a smiling portrait of the late "American Horror Story" actor.

"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time," the statement said. "In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Jordan became a household name once again during the COVID-19 pandemic when he connected with fans across social media platforms.

He earned millions of fans on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter , with his tales of the entertainment industry intertwined with growing up in the country.

The Emmy award-winning actor released his second book, "How Y'all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived."

"Sometimes I don’t own what I’ve done. This is a big deal, to have written a book that’s a bestseller," he told Fox News Digital in September. "But I’ve said before the only thing fame brings you is a platform. That’s all it brings you. And then you either give or take. And I want to give."

Jordan, an openly gay man, recently celebrated 25 years of sobriety. He detailed a few of his previously challenging situations, which included a few stints in jail, even sharing on "Gutfeld!" in July that he was once cellmates with Robert Downey, Jr. during an incarceration.

"Seriously. I walked in and sat down, and there he was," Jordan said. "And then years later, I showed up, and he had forgotten."

"I was on the 'Ally McBeal' show with everybody, Calista Flockhart and Ellen DeGeneres , her wife, Portia de Rossi and Lucy Liu, and all of them and Robert walked in and he looked at me and said, ‘Do I know you?’ and I said to him, ‘Zip it.’ And he said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘Zip it.' I said, ‘We were in jail together.’"

Jordan, a proud Southern Baptist, also recently released a gospel album .

"Company's Comin" featured songs with Dolly Parton , Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Chris Stapleton and Tanya Tucker.

