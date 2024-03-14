Derek Hough gives update on wife Hayley Erbert three months after skull surgery

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough is sharing a health update on his wife, Hayley Erbert, three months after her emergency skull surgery – and she might be returning to the stage.

Hough explained that there is a "strong possibility" Erbert will be dancing alongside him this summer.

"There's a possibility, there really is," Derek told E! News of Hayley being a part of his upcoming summer tour. "And we actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there's a completely different meaning and tension."

DEREK HOUGH'S WIFE UNDERGOES EMERGENCY BRAIN SURGERY AFTER CRANIAL HEMATOMA DIAGNOSIS

Hough told the outlet that his wife's health journey has served as an inspiration for others.

"I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something," he said, adding, "because if there's a moment where she's with us and joining us on stage, it's going to be unbelievably special. I don't know even know how I'm going to [get] through it. I'm an emotional guy."

In December, Hough revealed on social media that Erbert required immediate medical attention following a show in Washington, D.C.

Erbert, a "DWTS" professional dancer , became "disoriented" after performing and needed to be hospitalized. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Just a week after Erbert's hospitalization, Hough praised his wife for her strength and resilience.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote on Instagram at the time. "She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us."

He added, "The kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward."

Hough, a three-time Emmy Award winner, holds the record for most "DWTS" wins as a professional dancer and has six mirrorball trophies in his collection. He became a celebrity judge during the 29th season.

Erbert and Hough were married in August before embarking on their "Symphony of Dance" tour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on "Dancing with the Stars." Hough proposed in Yosemite National Park in California in 2022.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.