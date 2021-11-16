Derek Hough tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case, is quarantining: 'Stay safe'

Derek Hough has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 36-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" judge shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Hey everyone, I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me," he began in his video message. "Even though I have been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID — just found out."

He said that as of right now, he's feeling "strong" but is adhering to the advice of medical professionals and "doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can."

"I'm currently in quarantine, and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to you all," the star continued. "Stay safe."

In the caption of his post, Hough explained that his shows in Las Vegas that were scheduled for this week will be pushed back to a later date.

The multihyphenate received some support from his fellow stars in the comments.

"Get better soon friend," said Maria Menounos.

"Feel better love!!" wrote Jenna Dewan.

Amy Purdy, who was previously partnered with Hough when she competed on "Dancing With the Stars," also left a sweet message.

"Sending you love & healing thoughts!" she wrote. "Get better soon friend."

The 30th season of "Dancing With the Stars" will wrap up with a finale episode on Nov. 22. A rep for the show told Fox News that more information on the situation would be announced soon.

Earlier this fall, Hough sat out a week of his judging duties after a potential exposure to COVID-19.

Host Tyra Banks said at the time that he stepped away for a week "out of an abundance of caution."

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke and her partner Cody Rigsby also tested positive for coronavirus this year and competed remotely for a time.