'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID-19

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Cody Rigsby has tested positive for COVID-19 days after his partner Cheryl Burke began her quarantine after a positive result.

"I have really mild symptoms: Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough," Rigsby said in an Instagram post.

"But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working—we're super grateful for that."

Rigsby, who is shot to fame as a Peloton instructor, notified fans that he would be taking a break from work due to his diagnosis.

"To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready."

Burke, who was Rigsby's partner up until Sept. 26, has been quarantining since testing positive for coronavirus herself.

The professional dancer shared her symptoms and revealed she had been vaccinated in a video shared to Instagram earlier this week.

"I’m fully vaccinated, fully Moderna vaccinated," she said in the video. "Blood type, in case anyone is wondering, O positive and I could still have got COVID. This is crazy. OK, wish me luck."

Burke and Rigsby were judged this past week using a pre-recorded practice session due to safety protocols.